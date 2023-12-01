Are you ready to catch your white whale? Moby Dick is a potent sativa dominant hybrid strain offering THC levels that range from 15 to 20%, with some growers reaching as high as 21% (and rumors of levels even higher than that). Moby Dick is well known for its potent uplifting effects and mentally relaxing properties. This is also a whale of a Cannabis plant that grows both tall and wide, so make sure you've got some room when you reel it in.

Moby Dick is strongly sativa-dominant and has gained worldwide infamy as one of the most potent sativa-dominant hybrids ever grown. Moby Dick is surprisingly easy to grow for experienced and professional growers alike. This strain is resistant to mold as well as pests and diseases. However, Moby Dick lives up to its name and can grow over 10 feet tall outdoors. The potential size of this plant can make it somewhat challenging for the beginner grower.

