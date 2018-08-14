Purple Kush feminized is a 100% Indica strain with an earthy smell and a sweet flavor. These seeds produce 100% Indica plants that can be grown indoors and outdoors in cooler climates. Purple Kush can be grown to produce THC levels of up to 22% and users should expect a euphoric cerebral high with a happy upbeat feeling after consumption. This strain has been known to be effective to help with insomnia and reduce the symptoms of muscle and joint pain. The happy high that this strain produces has also been effective in busting stress and relaxing the user.