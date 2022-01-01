Skywalker OG feminized seeds produce a high-yielding plant that’s 80% Indica / 20% Sativa. This strain has super high levels of THC at around 26% and produces flowers in as little as 8 weeks. Users will be able to reach a full-body high with this strain, complimented with an uplifting, feel-good and happy buzz that you can feel all over. This strain has an earthy smell with an aroma of fresh earth and woods. Skywalker OG can be used to fight off bouts of depression, helping with inducing sleep and tackling insomnia and reducing muscle and joint pain.