Skywalker OG feminized seeds produce a high-yielding plant that’s 80% Indica / 20% Sativa. This strain has super high levels of THC at around 26% and produces flowers in as little as 8 weeks. Users will be able to reach a full-body high with this strain, complimented with an uplifting, feel-good and happy buzz that you can feel all over. This strain has an earthy smell with an aroma of fresh earth and woods. Skywalker OG can be used to fight off bouts of depression, helping with inducing sleep and tackling insomnia and reducing muscle and joint pain.
I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.