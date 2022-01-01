About this product
Chocolate lovers, this one's for you. The classic sandwich cookie is now getting a bit of a twist with Indiva Life Fudge Double-Stuffed Chocolate Cookies. You won't be missing any chocolate flavour with a double layer of THC-infused fudge icing sandwiched between two chocolate cookies. Each cookie contains 10 mg of THC and there's one cookie per bag.
Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium cannabis edibles, capsules, whole flower and pre-rolls, and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Artisan Batch, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar and Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt [coming in 2021], and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships.