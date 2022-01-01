About this product
There's no need to stray from the classics, right? Indiva Life Vanilla Double-Stuffed Chocolate Cookies are a delicious bite of nostalgia, sandwiching a double layer of THC-infused vanilla icing between two cookies. Whether or not you eat the middle first is up to you, but that's where the THC is infused. Each cookie contains 10 mg THC and there's one cookie per bag.
Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium cannabis edibles, capsules, whole flower and pre-rolls, and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Artisan Batch, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar and Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt [coming in 2021], and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships.