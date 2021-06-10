About this product

Indiva Jack Herer is synonymous with deep roots in cannabis. Much like its namesake, the Jack Herer strain is powerful, bold and has a cult following. Indiva is excited to bring their take on this very high THC potency potential classic strain to Canadian consumers. It offers a spicy and piney profile. Its top terpenes include myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene. Grown in Indiva’s state-of-the-art facility based in London, Ontario, Jack Herer is available as pre-rolls.