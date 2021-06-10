Indiva
Jack Herer (7pk)
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Indiva Jack Herer is synonymous with deep roots in cannabis. Much like its namesake, the Jack Herer strain is powerful, bold and has a cult following. Indiva is excited to bring their take on this very high THC potency potential classic strain to Canadian consumers. It offers a spicy and piney profile. Its top terpenes include myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene. Grown in Indiva’s state-of-the-art facility based in London, Ontario, Jack Herer is available as pre-rolls.
Jack Herer effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3,355 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!