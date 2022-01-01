About this product
Indiva Rainbow Rolls are a proprietary blend of our favourite strains. We've taken the work out of rolling so that you can keep-on-rollin'. Enjoy this 10-pack of 0.35g hand-finished and hand-weighed pre-rolls with a THC range of 18-23%, and 3.5 g per package.
Also available in a package of 7, 0.5 gram pre rolls
Also available in a package of 7, 0.5 gram pre rolls
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Indiva
Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium cannabis edibles, capsules, whole flower and pre-rolls, and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Artisan Batch, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar and Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt [coming in 2021], and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships.