Introducing Indiva Rainbow Rolls. Indiva Rainbow Rolls are a proprietary blend of our favourite strains. We've taken the work out of rolling so that you can keep-on-rollin'. Enjoy this 7-pack of 0.5 g hand-finished and hand-weighed pre-rolls with a THC range of 18-23%, and 3.5 g per package. Also available in a 10-pack, with 10 x 0.35g joints.