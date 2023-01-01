If you have been searching for a Glass Bong that goes above and beyond in the style department, then the Spiral Glass Beaker Bong by Inhalco is sure to impress! This amazingly stylish glass bong features an inspiring spiral design that defies even the most intrepid imaginations.



Made from durable premium borosilicate glass, which looks amazing and provides the ultimate in smoking experiences. You’re going to find it hard to find a better looking and functional glass bong.



The large design and size of the Spiral Glass Beaker Bong make it an ideal bong to enjoy smoking your favorite dry herbs with friends or alone. It will make a great addition to any collection and is suitable for experienced and novice smokers alike.



It features an all-glass stem and bowl design that makes it perfect for those smokers who like to see what they’re smoking and watch the smoke travel up the stem and bowl.



You’re definitely going to be the envy of any gathering or social occasion when you show up with this awesome bong by Inhalco. It looks great and works fantastically! It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner looking to buy your first glass bong or an experienced smoker looking to upgrade to a stylish new device.



9mm Thick Glass makes it heavy and strong.



If you have any questions about the Spiral Glass Beaker Bong, then don’t hesitate to contact our friendly and professional customer sales team.

