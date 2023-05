This sturdy Glass Beaker Bong features a 6-arm tree percolator and ice notches. If you are looking for a somewhat short and compact bong to safely keep on a table but also included a perc, ice catcher, and beaker base, this 11" glass piece is an excellent choice.



Specs

Height: 11 Inches

6-arm Tree Percolator

18mm Ground Joint

Color: Blue

Includes: 18/14mm Downstem and 14mm Bowl

