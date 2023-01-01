It's 4:20 Somewhere 8'' Bubble Base Water Pipe Features:



• Approx. 8" Tall

• 26mm Diameter Heavy Wall Tubing

• 14mm Joint

• Bubble Base

• Ice Pinch

• Thick Borosilicate Glass

• Removable 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem

• 14mm Bowl Included (bowl style/type may vary)

• Handmade in California



Intended for legal use only.



So simple and so clean, this 8.5" bubble base water pipe by It's 4:20 Somewhere features a fat round bubble base! The chamber can fill a generous amount of smoke and the ice pinch will cool your smoke to perfection. 18mm to 14mm diffused downstem with 14mm flower bowl included. This bubble base bong is handmade with high quality thick borosilicate glass in California and is decorated with a baked on "It's 4:20 Somewhere" logo.



You won’t find a better-quality hand made water pipe bong with these features at this price anywhere.



