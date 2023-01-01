It's 4:20 Somewhere 8'' Bubble Base Zong Water Pipe Features:



• Approx. 8" Tall</li>

• 26mm Diameter Heavy Wall Tubing

• 14mm Joint

• Bubble Base

• Thick Borosilicate Glass

• 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem

• 14mm Bowl Included (bowl style/type may vary)

• Handmade in California



Intended for legal use only.



This 8" bubble base zong water pipe by It's 4:20 Somewhere features a zong neck! The unique Z neck makes it a great display piece and conversation starter. This bubble base zong neck bong stands 8' tall. 18mm to 14mm diffused downstem with 14mm flower bowl included. This water pipe bong is handmade with high quality thick borosilicate glass in California and is decorated with a baked on "It's 4:20 Somewhere" logo.



You won’t find a better-quality hand made water pipe bong with these features at this price anywhere.



