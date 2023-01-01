It's 4:20 Somewhere 8'' Straight Water Pipe Features:
• Approx. 8" Tall • 38mm Diameter Heavy Wall Tubing • 14mm Joint • Straight Tube • Ice Pinch • Thick Borosilicate Glass • Removable 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem • 14mm Bowl Included (bowl style/type may vary) • Handmade in California
Intended for legal use only.
If you love straight tubes then you can't go wrong with this 8" heavy wall</a> straight tube water pipe by It's 4:20 Somewhere. This water pipe bong features a removable 18mm to 14mm downstem to diffuse your smoke and a triple ice pinch to cool it even further. Stands 8 inches tall and features a 14mm male bowl, this piece will deliver cool hits and smiles! Don't let the size fool you, this piece is a heavy hitter. This bong is handmade in California with high quality heavy wall borosilicate glass and is decorated with a baked on "It's 4:20 Somewhere" logo.
You won’t find a better-quality hand made water pipe bong with these features at this price anywhere.
