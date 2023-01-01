It's 4:20 Somewhere 12'' Straight Water Pipe Features:



• Approx. 12" Tall

• 26mm Diameter Heavy Wall Tubing

• 14mm Joint

• Straight Tube

• Ice Pinch

• Thick Borosilicate Glass

• Removable 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem

• 14mm Bowl Included (bowl style/type may vary)

• Handmade in California



This product intended for legal use only.



You can't go wrong with this 12" heavy wall straight water pipe by It's 4:20 Somewhere. This heavy wall bong features a removable 18mm to 14mm downstem to diffuse your smoke and a triple ice pinch to cool it even further. Stands 12 inches tall and features a 14mm male bowl. This piece will deliver cool hits and smiles! This bong is handmade in California with high quality heavy wall borosilicate glass and is decorated with a baked on "It's 4:20 Somewhere" logo.



