Mini Joints are perfectly sized for a single serving, rolled from 100% cannabis flower, never shake or trim. Jane’s 5 pack contains five (5) hand-finished mini joints, each holding 0.35 grams of premium whole flower. 1.75 grams total cannabis weight per 5 pack unit.

Cannabis strains are hand selected in each territory to fit Day and Night varietals. Day strains are uplifting and cerebral. Strains change seasonally, and in some markets monthly, as fresh crops are harvested and crafted into perfect whole bud single serving products mini joints





