Inspired by high-end makeup compacts, this sleek design will be right at home in your makeup bag or purse. A removable dual compartment lets you take two of your favorite varietals on the go, without crushing your flower. With a custom Solo pipe, multitool, the perfect spot for your own lighter, and a mirror for post-session touchups, the Compact has everything you need in one glossy case. LIGHTER NOT INCLUDED DUE TO SHIPPING REGULATIONS.



