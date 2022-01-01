About this product
Inspired by high-end makeup compacts, this sleek design will be right at home in your makeup bag or purse. A removable dual compartment lets you take two of your favorite varietals on the go, without crushing your flower. With a custom Solo pipe, multitool, the perfect spot for your own lighter, and a mirror for post-session touchups, the Compact has everything you need in one glossy case. LIGHTER NOT INCLUDED DUE TO SHIPPING REGULATIONS.
About this brand
Jane West
Jane West cannabis products are expertly cultivated by a nationwide network of master growers, each with their own exclusive genetics and cultivation techniques.
Cannabis strains are hand selected in each territory to fit Day and Night varietals. Day strains are uplifting and cerebral, and Night strains are relaxing and calming. Strains change seasonally, and in some markets monthly, as fresh crops are harvested and crafted into perfect whole bud single serving products, like Pre-Packed pipes mini joints.
State License(s)
030 100722839D8