We are a premium cannabis producer, and Nova Scotia’s first-ever micro producer available at the NSLC. Fully owned and operated by Nova Scotians, we are engineers who innovated and built our own tech and processes to create extremely high quality cannabis products, and our obsession with efficiency and quality has led us to support our sustainability values by designing Nova Scotia’s first-ever ‘net zero energy’ cannabis production facility.



Jazz Cabbage uses uncompromising innovation to provide premium recreational cannabis to consumers who wish to indulge in a top quality, organic product made by a company whose values support a better future.

