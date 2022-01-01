About this product
Supernova Sundae! This unique phenotype of Gelato Biscotti Sundae was hunted and selected in-house for improved bud density, terpene and cannabinoid content. An explosion of sweet berries with a smooth and creamy taste. Sage green buds, with flecks of vibrant orange are super frosty and extra sticky! Catch it in the right light and watch it sparkle like the stars shimmering in the night sky. It’s the same strain you love but tuned!
We are a premium cannabis producer, and Nova Scotia’s first-ever micro producer available at the NSLC. Fully owned and operated by Nova Scotians, we are engineers who innovated and built our own tech and processes to create extremely high quality cannabis products, and our obsession with efficiency and quality has led us to support our sustainability values by designing Nova Scotia’s first-ever ‘net zero energy’ cannabis production facility.
Jazz Cabbage uses uncompromising innovation to provide premium recreational cannabis to consumers who wish to indulge in a top quality, organic product made by a company whose values support a better future.
