Complex and distinguished. Purple Punch Mints is a fruity lineage of Purple Punch and Kush Mints #11. PPMs terpene profile is a creamy combination of grape and blueberry and has a dense coating of trichomes. At Joi, we hang dry, hand trim, and cure in stainless steel containers for at least 14 days to ensure a quality finish. Packages are filled by hand and include humidity packs inside.