66 Cookies effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Creative
64% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
7% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry mouth
7% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
14% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
