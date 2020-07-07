About this product
Acapulco Gold from Jonny Chronic is a potent sativa strain that produces big beautiful buds that glisten with trichome-covered leaves and copper-orange pistils. Acapulco Golds is a Landrace that originates from Central America and is dominant in terpinene, caryophyllene, myrcene. Acapulco Gold plants are grown with the utmost care in small batches before they are hang-dried, slow-cured, and delicately hand-trimmed and then packaged fresh to preserve their true elegance.
About this strain
Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
