Unicorn Poop from Jonny Chronic is an Indica hybrid that produces tight buds with deep purple hues and orange pistils that protrude past its trichome-covered leaves. Containing caryophyllene, humulene, bisabolol, and farnesene terpenes, this strain has an aroma of fermenting fruit and gas. Unicorn Poop’s lineage consists of GMO and Sophisticated Lady with every bud hang-dried and cured before it is milled and rolled by our team in Thorndale, ON.