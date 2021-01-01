Loading…
Logo for the brand Journey Cannabis Co.

Journey Cannabis Co.

Glueberry OG Pre-Rolls

Cultivar Description: Descended from legendary cultivar's Blueberry, OG Kush and GG (formerly known as Gorilla Glue), Glueberry OG is as adhesive and potent as one would expect. This sticky flower's earthy, pungent and fruity aroma is complimented by it's sedating terpene profile.

Cultivar Lineage: Blueberry, GG, OG Kush

THC range
18.40%
CBD range
0-1%
Dominant terpenes
Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Caryophyllene, Beta-Pinene, Linalool
