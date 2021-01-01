Journey Cannabis Co.
Honey Jack is a THC-packed Sativa-dominant cultivar, crossing Jack Herer and Early Pearl. The sweet and spicy aroma hints at flavours of savoury herbs and caramel.
Field Notes
High-THC
Sativa-dominant
Jack Herer x Early Pearl
Flavour profile: lemon, caramel, savoury herbs
Aroma profile: sweet, spice, citrus
Dark green leaves and red pistils
Milky trichomes
Dominant Terpenes:
Beta-Caryophyllene
Nerolidol
THC 17-21%
CBD 0-1%
