Journey Cannabis Co.

Honey Jack Pre-Rolls 3g 10-Pack

About this product

Honey Jack is a THC-packed Sativa-dominant cultivar, crossing Jack Herer and Early Pearl. The sweet and spicy aroma hints at flavours of savoury herbs and caramel.

Field Notes

High-THC
Sativa-dominant
Jack Herer x Early Pearl

Flavour profile: lemon, caramel, savoury herbs
Aroma profile: sweet, spice, citrus

Dark green leaves and red pistils
Milky trichomes

Dominant Terpenes:
Beta-Caryophyllene
Nerolidol

THC 17-21%
CBD 0-1%
