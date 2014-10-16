Loading…
Journey Cannabis Co.

White Crush Pre-Roll 0.7g

HybridTHC 17%CBD
White Crush is a potent Indica-dominant cultivar, crossing White Widow with unknown North American Indica genetics. Heavy trichomes burst on the nose and palate with notes of citrus and spice.

Cultivar Lineage: White Widow, North American Indica Genetics

THC range
17.5%
CBD range
1-2%

Dominant terpenes
Beta-caryophyllene, Beta-Pinene, Nerolidol

White Widow effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3,012 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
