K. Haring
Water Pipe Black & White
About this product
Inspired by artistic visionary, Keith Haring, the K.Haring Water Pipe features the artist’s iconic artwork while delivering a water-filtered smoking experience. Standing at 12.4-inches tall, the Water Pipe is precision-crafted from thick borosilicate glass that withstands extreme heat. Its removable diffused downstem seats a spacious bowl with an airtight, ground glass connection. A seven-slit showerhead percolator produces fine bubbles to moisturize, clean, and cool your smoke. The Water Pipe is designed with a fat-lipped mouthpiece, built-in ice catcher, and splashguard for comfortable draws.
Keith Haring’s scintillating approach to form and figure transcends to the Water Pipe’s hand-applied designs. The neck and base’s bold lines and contrasting colors exhibit his vibrant aesthetic. This gripping piece is completed with Haring’s signature.
The Water Pipe is packaged in a durable box with foam inserts. The thick outer walls of the box are adorned with Haring’s artwork and signature.
Keith Haring’s scintillating approach to form and figure transcends to the Water Pipe’s hand-applied designs. The neck and base’s bold lines and contrasting colors exhibit his vibrant aesthetic. This gripping piece is completed with Haring’s signature.
The Water Pipe is packaged in a durable box with foam inserts. The thick outer walls of the box are adorned with Haring’s artwork and signature.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!