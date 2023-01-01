This strain is a cross between Amnesia Auto and Amnesia Haze. The result aims to achieve what you have been asking for - a long time: reducing the flowering period of the Amnesia Haze, obtaining a sativa with a short flowering period and decreasing as much as possible the influence of the Ruderalis parent.



The result is spectacular: a big vigorous plant with a robust branched stem, very easy to grow when using aerated substrates for absorption and root ventilation. Be cautious if using irrigation with fertilisers, as they must be moderate.



Attention!

This strain can behave as an auto but also as a fast feminised photo-dependent. Outdoor growing is highly recommended; for indoor growing, it will be fine if following the general 20/4 hours light schedule recommendation.

