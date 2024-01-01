About this product
Introducing the Exclusive House Dessert - Cherry Dream, an indica-dominant feminized cannabis seed crafted for discerning palates seeking unique sensations. This limited edition, our special "house dessert," combines a pure Afghani Landrace from the 90s with a sweet Cherry, creating a distinctive flavor. With 70% indica dominance, it's resistant, easy to grow, and reaches up to 19% THC, delivering a notable effect.
Cherry Dream boasts an elegant appearance with dark green and red hints, resembling ripe cherries in Japanese Sakura style. Simple to cultivate, it suits both novice and expert growers, thriving indoors with SOG or SCROG techniques, yielding 450 g per square meter in 60-65 days. Outdoors, it can surpass a meter and a half, yielding over 500 g per plant by harvest in late September or early October.
This robust seed flourishes with good climate and nutrients, eager to grow. The taste of Cherry Dream is a delightful treat, offering sugary and sweet qualities reminiscent of ripe cherries, plums, and berries. The powerful indica effect, fueled by 19% THC, induces "happy relaxation," promoting optimism and rest. Cherry Dream promises a lasting, flavorful experience, even in resin extractions. Share your smiling moments with Cherry Dream and let us know how it unfolds.
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.
Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.
Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.
Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
