by Kannabia Seed Company
This wonder could well have come from the mind of Stan Lee or star in a new movie from the Marvel universe ... cos it has all the qualities of a superheroine. "The result of an exhaustive selection and a careful preservation of genetics over time, at birth, Colombian Jack contained inside her the cosmic power of the Titanic Nebula and the explosive energy of the powerful Black Jack, her parents."

When she arrived on Earth she discovered her gifts: Super powers of both aroma and effects; a delicious citrus flavour between lime and grapefruit with slight touches of incense; mental lightness with high creativity; remarkable homogeneity in the crop (thanks to the equal degree of dominance between her parents), giving rise to plants with large flowers full of dazzling trichomes and a huge production of resin that extends to more than half the surface of the floral leaves.

But the secret identity of our superheroine is in danger, because even whilst preserving a beautiful and discreet indica, she can not hide her strong sativa effect nor her high productivity, virtues that together with a normal flowering period and bestial THC levels, make her stand out on her own merits.

These prodigious genetics, among whose remote ancestors we also find elements of both Haze and Jack Herer, made her a champion before she was even on the market.

About this strain

The Nebula marijuana strain was bred by Paradise Seeds in 1996. Its name means "Starcloud" and it has been known to "twinkle" with THC coating, with a head and body buzz described as intense and almost psychedelic. The buds have been known to smell and taste like honey, and flowering time is a minimum of 9 weeks. Nebula has won many awards, including 3rd place in the sativa category at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1999 and 2nd place in 2005. It also took 3rd place at the Highlife Cup in 2004 in the Hydro category, and 1st place at the Copa La Bella Flor Spain in 2005.

Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
