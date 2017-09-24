This wonder could well have come from the mind of Stan Lee or star in a new movie from the Marvel universe ... cos it has all the qualities of a superheroine. "The result of an exhaustive selection and a careful preservation of genetics over time, at birth, Colombian Jack contained inside her the cosmic power of the Titanic Nebula and the explosive energy of the powerful Black Jack, her parents."



When she arrived on Earth she discovered her gifts: Super powers of both aroma and effects; a delicious citrus flavour between lime and grapefruit with slight touches of incense; mental lightness with high creativity; remarkable homogeneity in the crop (thanks to the equal degree of dominance between her parents), giving rise to plants with large flowers full of dazzling trichomes and a huge production of resin that extends to more than half the surface of the floral leaves.



But the secret identity of our superheroine is in danger, because even whilst preserving a beautiful and discreet indica, she can not hide her strong sativa effect nor her high productivity, virtues that together with a normal flowering period and bestial THC levels, make her stand out on her own merits.



These prodigious genetics, among whose remote ancestors we also find elements of both Haze and Jack Herer, made her a champion before she was even on the market.

