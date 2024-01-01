About this product
The ethos of the North American Girl Scouts, rooted in readiness to assist, is widely known. However, their fame extends notably to their handmade biscuits—Thin Mints, Trefoils, and Do Si Dos. The latter, featuring peanut butter, inspired one of the most sought-after feminized marijuana seeds, now given a unique twist by Kannabia Seed Company as Dosidos.
Dosidos, a potent and irresistibly sweet strain, produces resinous buds ideal for extractions. With a genetic makeup of 70% indica and 30% sativa, it delivers a 100% powerful experience. The genetics originate from Girl Scout Cookies, renowned for its legendary potency and abundant harvest, combined with OG Kush, introducing indica characteristics and expansive branching.
This Kannabia Seed Company version offers a formidable blend, capturing the essence of the famed American west coast strains. Dosidos is a strain not for the faint-hearted, providing a robust and unforgettable experience for cannabis enthusiasts seeking strength and sweetness in one impressive package.
TYPE: Indica dominant
Flavors: earthy, citric
Effects: relaxing, pain relief
Medical: Pain, insomnia
Flowering cycle: 60 days
Yield: 1.64oz/ft or 24.69oz/plant
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.
Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.
Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.
Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
