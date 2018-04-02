About this product
Fast finishing, disease and pest resistant and a heavy yielding autoflower, Ginger Punch Auto is a popular choice for growers. This strain is bursting with terpenes so watch out for extra odour during flowering.
TYPE: Hybrid
Smell: Sweet
Flavors: : Sweet, strawberry, ginger, spicy, floral
Appearance: long oval flowers
Effects: Happy, relaxing
Medical: Anxiety, depression, PTSD, pain
About this strain
Ginger Punch (formerly Hobbit) by Kannabia Seed Company is a resilient autoflowering variety with sweetness and strong elemental resistance. This strain has a sweet aroma that has been described as “strawberry candy” and an equally sweet smoke with latent earthy notes. Ginger Punch deftly combines stimulating Haze elements with a pervasive body buzz that is lightly weighted while remaining pleasant and functional. Many growers covet this autoflowering wonder for its quick 65-day flowering time and above-average yield.
Ginger Punch effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
