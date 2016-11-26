Strawberry Haze Auto

by Kannabia Seed Company
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
The Strawberry Haze Auto, originating 15 years ago from Arjan's original via Greenhouse Seeds, is gaining popularity among top growers. Kannabia Seed Company now offers an autoflowering alternative, assuring enthusiasts of its exceptional flavor and effects. While sativa-dominant, this autoflowering variant is more balanced than its photoperiod-dependent counterpart, growing tall with shiny trichomes on its green leaves and orange buds.

Adaptable to various environments, it's beginner-friendly, making it ideal for those seeking enlightening experiences. Indoor and outdoor cultivation is straightforward. With abundant branches, SCROG method optimization can yield up to 600 grams per square meter in approximately 80 days. Outdoors, it can reach 160 cm, producing up to 300 grams per plant by October, especially suitable for guerrilla growers.

Resilient to pests, humidity, and fungi, Strawberry Haze Auto is robust and forgiving for growers. The addition of citrussy lemon notes enhances its wild strawberry flavor, creating a unique and appetizing autumn fruit salad.

With 15% THC and moderate CBD levels, the strain surprises with its extraordinary uplifting sativa high. It induces laughter and imaginative thoughts, making it perfect for shared experiences in a vibrant strawberry field of diverse colors. A special, sweet flavor with citrussy undertones makes it appealing at any time, offering a unique and enjoyable autoflowering variety.

TYPE: sativa-dominant
Flavors: citric
Effects: stimulating
Complete cycle: 80 days
Height: 4.27 ft
Yield: 1.97 oz/ft or 10.58 oz/plant

Strawberry Haze, also known as "Arjan's Strawberry Haze," was created by Arjan and introduced on the market in 2006. In 2005, Strawberry Haze won 1st prize at the Green House Very Important Smokers Panel. The buds of Strawberry Haze smell of strawberries and provide a sweet taste, which is heightened when roots are given free reign in soil. It is characterized as a tall plant with long branches. Strawberry Haze is a simple plant to grow and maintain, as it is known to be adaptable to humidity. Flowering time is approximately 10 weeks with a THC level up to 20% and CBD of 1.2%.

Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
