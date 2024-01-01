About this product
Here at Kannabia Seed Company we are commited to producing strains with low THC and high CBD levels. For this reason we are proud to present the new automatic version of our hugely successful Swiss Dream CBD, which has, as you’d expect, almost the same characteristics as its feminized sister.
The THC content will remain firmly below 1%, more precisely around 0,6%, whilst the CBD levels can reach 20%. The tests carried out by Kannabia Seeds Company demonstrate the genetics stability and THC level below 0.6%. However, and depending on the treatment received, the plant may show a higher percentage than indicated, for which Kannabia cannot be held responsible. In the many different analysis we carried out, the CBD/THC ratio was between 28:1 and 35:1.
Our experts have worked to reduce the THC content to the specified levels and have achieved a truly innovative variety, from two prominently Sativa parents but with a clearly Indica effect, due to its incredibly low THC content.
Here there is no talk of psychoactive effects, because the effect is one of complete lucidity, but the muscle relaxation this variety gives us is truly intoxicating.
The plant supports stress conditions both inside and outside quite happily, making it a great option for those cultivating for the first time for therapeutic reasons.
It is an autoflower of medium size, with a short internodal distance and a need for gentle but constant nutrition.
The leaves of this plant are olive green, with highly defined flowers that give off a smell of conifers and red fruit, to contrast with its earthy fruity flavour.
About this strain
About this brand
Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.
Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.
Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.
Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
