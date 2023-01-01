KC Hemp Co.® was founded in 2018 with the vision of bringing pure. clean. trusted. CBD products to our community and beyond. We strive to innovate and continue to develop game-changing CBD, CBDa, CBG, CBN, delta 8 and 9 Tinctures, lotions, edibles and more. What makes KC Hemp Co® products unique is our attention to detail and using the entire cannabis plant that few companies do, by adding stain specific terpenes into our tinctures giving you a whole new experience in a tincture form.



Coined "CBD's modern family" by Starland News We have created products for everyone in the family from young to old. Our motto is "If we wouldn't give to to our own kids we won't sell it to you" Our products are made with Organic ingredients and manufactured in a USDA certified organic facility ensuring the highest quality products.



KC Hemp Co. has been awarded "Best CBD Store" and "Best CBD & Delta8 Edible" in Kansas City in 2021. Also voted best new business in Overland Park in 2018 showing the positive impact we immediately had in the community.

Not only Taste the difference with high quality CBD, CBN, CBG, CBDa, and Delta8 from KC Hemp Co.* but experience it too.

