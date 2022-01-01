About this product
Double Kink Mini Zong Bong 7"
This is a cool mini zong bong water pipe that measures about 7 inches tall. This small bong can pack a big punch! It has a double kink zong design that looks sweet and makes for good use. It has a fairly skinny neck and measures just about 1 inch in diameter. A bowl slide is of course included with all orders. The bottom of this zong bong is decorated with a classic "raked" stripe design. There are multiple color schemes available for this one.
Zong Features
7 inch tall glass water pipe
Color: Clear/ (stripe color varies)
Classic Zong design
Double kinked zong bong
Bowl slide included
FREE shipping with all US orders
Pro/Cons
Pros:
• Quality glass
• Compact
• Cool design
• Easy clean
Quality Glass:
One of the first things that you notice with this mini zong is how nicely crafted it is. The quality of glass work is absolutely flawless. To start, if you look at the base of the bong you notice it is perfectly round and even on all sides. The bottom is made very nicely so there is no wobble and it stands firmly. If you look at the neck of the zong, you see that the quality of glass matches the base. The kinks of the zong are perfectly made and the top of the neck is nice and rounded for a smooth feel. Even the joint of the zong where the down stem is inserted is perfectly made so that the down stem fits nice and snug. From top to bottom, this zong is made with great quality.
Compact:
This is a compact bong that still can provide big hits. Even though it only stands 8 inches tall, it hits more like a 10 inch bong since the double kinked neck allows more smoke to fill in the chamber than a standard straight tube bong. You really get the best of both worlds here! Since this zong bong only stands 8 inches tall, it is very compact and great for travel. It is a lot easier to carry and store than a typical, bigger sized bong.
Cool design:
The design on this zong bong is awesome and timeless. The physical design alone of a zong looks very cool. It is definitely different than most water pipes and is unique compared to other bongs. To top it off, this zong bong has a color scheme that compliments its design perfectly. It is commonly known has a “raked” design and it is the blue and white colored swirls you see on the base, bowl, and tip of the zong. This style of art design has been popular on bongs and dab rigs for many years and is still popular today. For some, it is almost a nostalgic look since this design has been around for so long. The classic zong design complimented with the raked art gives this one an awesome look.
Easy to Clean:
This bong has a simple design with no percolators or splash guards. Actually, the kinks in the zong work as a natural splash guard, so none is needed. Since it has a simple design though, it is easy to clean. Definitely easier than more complex bongs with lots of extras on them. All you have to do is drop some rubbing alcohol and kosher salt in there, then give it a shake, and you are good to go. If you are looking for a full tutorial on how to clean your bong, please see our blog about bong cleaning here.
Cons:
• Skinny tube
• No ice catcher
Skinny Tube:
One thing that is pretty obvious just from looking at this zong is that fact that the neck of the zong is fairly skinny. It only measures about 1 inch across, so it is smaller than most standard bongs. Depending on your preference, this can be an inconvenience when smoking out of it.
No Ice Catcher:
Another issue we saw with this zong bong is there is no ice catcher. This can be an issue for those who insist on having ice in their bong while smoking. If you try, you are able to fit a small piece of ice in the top part of the zong, but it is not the same as most standard ice catchers you find in bongs.
More About Zong Bongs
Zongs are possibly the most nostalgic style of bongs. They got that name because of the classic Z shaped up tube that these bongs are equipped with. This style of bong has been around for many years and is just as popular today as it ever has been. That is for a good reason as well. The Z shaped water pipe actually provides the user with benefits by creating a natural splash guard and an ice catcher in the bong. Not only that, but this is also a very cool and unique looking bong that is very stylish. As we said, this bong style is still very popular and will not be going away anytime soon.
About this brand
Kings Pipes Online Headshop
Kings Pipes is the best online headshop with high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. Kings pipes is the best place to shop for glass pipes and bongs online. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories.
Why Use our Online Headshop?
If you are at home enjoying a nice smoke, and drop your bong, pipe, or dab rig, there are generally two options you have. It is either drive down to your local headshop or smoke shop to find a replacement, or start shopping online for it. Which is better though? Although each option has their benefits associated with them, the benefits you get from shopping with an online headshop far outweighs going to a physical store. We can not speak for all online headshops, however, we can say with certainty how you will benefit from shopping with our store as opposed to others. Below are 4 reasons why you would want to choose our online headshop.
QUALITY GLASS
Ordering bongs and hand pipes online can sometimes be an uncertain thing. There are numerous online headshops that claim to sell good quality glass products, but simply do not. They sometimes fool customers with great looking pictures of one product, and send something that is not the same. We promise if you shop in our store, that will definitely not happen to you! Every glass bong, dab rig, hand pipe, and other product in our store is very carefully inspected to make sure it meets our customers’ needs. If we don’t like it, we don’t sell it! We make sure everything in our store is something we would use ourselves, and also ensure that the product is good quality. We are based in Southern California where there are a lot of high quality glass distributors in the area. We take full advantage of this to stock our store with awesome products that any smoker can appreciate.
LOWEST PRICING
We truly try to provide our customers with the best products for the best price. We have some of the lowest prices compared to any online headshop for Bongs, Glass Pipes, Vaporizers, and Other Accessories. We are talking about generic glass as well as name brand glass. We have high quality glass water pipes and hand pipes that are not “branded” but are just as high quality for half the price. We pride ourselves on buying all our glass products from US manufacturers to ensure great quality. Even our named brand glass companies we work with such as Diamond Glass, Boss Glass, and others, are sold at competitive prices in our store. We have some of the cheapest prices around by buying only from the best glass distributors and manufacturers, and selecting the most desired pipes for our customers.
MORE INVENTORY
Have you ever driven to a headshop to find they didn’t have the exact thing you were looking for? For most people reading this, the answer is most likely yes. Do not worry, we have all been there! Although it sucks, we are letting you know there is a solution to this misery. Order from our online headshop! Having an online store allows us to carry a lot more inventory compared to what you would find at your local smoke shop. Even most online headshops for that matter! We make sure to carry a wide variety of products in any smoking category to keep our customer happy. No matter what you are looking for, we got you covered. We have every glass water pipe and hand pipe under the sun. Whether you want a new bong, dab rig, nectar collector, hand pipe, rolling papers, or any other type of smoking accessory, we have it. You no longer have to waste your time driving around to several smoke shops to find what you are looking for. Here at Kings Pipes, we are a one-stop-shop. You can find anything you will ever need for smoking in our store. If for what ever reason we do not have what you’re looking for, let us know! If we do not carry something you may want, we can try to add it to our inventory. We take our customer feedback very seriously and try to help all our customers in any way possible!
CONVENIENCE
Shopping on our online headshop gives you about the most convenient shopping experience you can get. You can shop 24 hours a day, seven days a week from your house, and even in your pajamas! Unlike brick and mortar headshops, we never shut down! Our website is always available at your convenience so you can get what you want, when you want. If you have questions about anything, you can always reach us during the week at normal business hours. To add on to what we mentioned above, we also have an extensive inventory selection so you do not have to bother driving around from smoke shop to smoke shop looking for what you need. We have it available right here!
