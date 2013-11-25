About this product

KKE Oil is a premium recreational focused oil, developed for the consumer who wants the convenience, high THC potency and precise dosing effects offered by a cannabis oil. KKE Oils are one of the first ever recreational focused cannabis oils in Canada. Wiz Khalifa and the KKE team specifically selected the Supreme Cannabis' wholly-owned subsidiary, 7ACRES Sensi Star strain for the debut of the line. KKE Sensi Star Oil is formed using a multi-phased, whole plant C02 extraction, that preserves the plant's true terpene profile.