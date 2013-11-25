KKE
KKE Sensi Star Oil
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
KKE Oil is a premium recreational focused oil, developed for the consumer who wants the convenience, high THC potency and precise dosing effects offered by a cannabis oil. KKE Oils are one of the first ever recreational focused cannabis oils in Canada. Wiz Khalifa and the KKE team specifically selected the Supreme Cannabis' wholly-owned subsidiary, 7ACRES Sensi Star strain for the debut of the line. KKE Sensi Star Oil is formed using a multi-phased, whole plant C02 extraction, that preserves the plant's true terpene profile.
Sensi Star effects
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
