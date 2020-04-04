About this product
Wedding Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid that is made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert aroma that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit. Wedding Pie is bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics.
