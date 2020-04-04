Kolab Project Cold Cured Live Rosin is the result of fresh frozen flower, WP #6, that’s been put through a solventless extraction process. Cold Cured Live Rosin is a wet batter-like concentrate product that’s produced from cold curing the freshly expressed rosin from isolated Grade A trichomes. The slow, cold cure ensures this THCA and terpene-rich concentrate produces the most authentic cannabis flavor possible. Total THC potencies to reach as high as 73% and total terpene content as high as 10%. We use a resealable and recyclable jar for our Cold Cured Live Rosin and it's all packaged in a biodegradable carton. For storage, we recommend a cool, dry place.

