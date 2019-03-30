Kolab Project 232 Series Caviar are the result of live resin made from small-batch, hand-tended flower from Safari Flower Co. that’s been put through the hydrocarbon extraction process. Pure and potent diamonds are drizzled in fresh terp sauce, these vibrant yellow crystalline structures pack a punch with potency reaching 83% and total terpenes of up to 9%. Kolab Project is a platform dedicated to supporting and celebrating the connection between cannabis and culture. Our mission is to provide a carefully curated selection of exceptional cannabis, accessories and experiences to Canadian cannabis enthusiasts in collaboration with culturally relevant creators. Embrace the Unexpected.

