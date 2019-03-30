Adjective: composed of two or more parts, elements, or ingredients. Noun: something formed by combining parts, elements, etc. Verb: to make or form by combining parts, elements, etc. Inspired by connotations of the word "compound," Kolab Project's 232 Series Compounds are made up of two distinct parts that come together in any way that you choose. With a bifurcated jar that contains both diamonds and terp sauce you have the option to mix and match or enjoy each on its own.

