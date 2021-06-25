Welcome to Diamond City. Kolab Project 232 Series THCA Diamonds are the result of hydrocarbon extraction to purify the cannabinoid components from a single strain, fresh frozen flower. The cannabinoids form into hard, crystalline structures while the terpenes mainly stay behind in the liquid (or terp sauce). Diamonds have a very limited terpene profile, they are mostly THCA and can only be activated by heat. Additionally, they're packaged into a recyclable and resealable 1g jar so that once opened they retain their freshness. The jar is then kept safe in a biodegradable carton.



232°C is the mid-range temperature at which most terpenes boil without burning, maximizing the flavour profile and natural expression of the plant through balanced, consistent heat activation. We use 232 as a shorthand to define excellence, and intention; 232 is the broad spectrum of cannabis potential, actualized. The Cutting Edge of Ancient Technology.