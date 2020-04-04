Kolab Project Live Rosin Jam is the result of fresh frozen flower, WP #6, that’s been put through a solventless extraction process and then finished with a warm cure. As the name implies, Live Rosin Jam is a sticky, amber-colored concentrate speckled with small THCA crystals. The freshly expressed rosin from isolated grade A trichomes has been processed with a warm cure that partially decarboxylates the THCA for a honey-like consistency that's rich in terpenes, providing an incredibly authentic cannabis flavour. Kolab's Live Rosin Jam produces total THC potencies as high as 73% and total terpene content as high as 10%. The jam can be kept at room temperature for longer than most other concentrates without sacrificing terpene content. We use a resealable and recyclable jar for our Live Rosin Jam and it's all packaged in a biodegradable carton.