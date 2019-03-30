This Kolab Project 232 Live Terpene Stick is bound to light up the night! To us, the quality of an extract is a direct reflection of the quality of the input. The stick starts with the premium bud, which is then gently extracted in a proprietary collision extraction process, before being combined with potent terp sauce to hit potencies of up to 34% and total terpene content of around 3%. Its aroma and tasting notes bring to mind dense, lush vegetation: woody and earthy, with sharp, spicy undertones. Through proprietary processes, this product pushes the boundaries of cannabis innovation to create a consistent, new to world product.

