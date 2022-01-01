If its mainstream, its not for us. That's why this unique strain is one of our favourites that we turn to when we're looking to kickback. Kalifornia genetics can be traced back to a cross between Nepali OG and 88 G-13 Hashplant. This pre-roll has a THC potency of up to 25% and total terpenes of up to 1.8%, which brings forward spicy, woody, and earthy tones and are guaranteed to pair well with your evening chill. Kolab Project pre-rolls always use premium flower and are machine rolled in an eye catching, ultra-thin black paper.



Every pack of Kolab Project pre-rolls is packaged in a biodegradable carton with a post-consumer waste recyclable tray. To ensure the highest quality smoke every time, each pack has a freshness seal that can be resealed after opening.