These Lemon Berry Candy OG pre-rolls are a Hybrid cross between Lemon Berry Candy OG and Ethos Cookies #16 and boast a THC potency of up to 28%. Indulge in their woodsy, sweet berry aroma and their sweet and sour flavour. The cutting edge of Ancient Technology, Kolab Project pre-rolls always use premium flower and are machine rolled in a striking, smooth-burning black hemp paper. Every pack of Kolab Project pre-rolls is packaged in a biodegradable carton with a post-consumer waste recyclable tray. To ensure the highest quality smoke each and every time, each pack has a freshness seal that can be resealed after opening.

