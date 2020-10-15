950 Series: Lemon Berry Candy OG Pre-Rolls - 10x0.35 g
About this strain
This strain with a mouthful of a name comes from Ethos Genetics and crosses Las Vegas Lemon Skunk with LGBT (Lemon Grape Bubba Temple). Lemon Berry Candy OG is a concentrate lover’s dream with trichome-rich buds and sharp notes of candied lemons, sweet berries, and gassy undertones. Consumers have noted feeling elevated, energetic, and engaged shortly after the first puff.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
