Go on and name a more iconic duo than citrus and flower, we’ll wait. The Grapefruit Hibiscus Soft Chews from Kolab Project feature high quality distillate alongside traceable ingredients. Each two-pack of these perfectly-textured chews has a total THC content of 10 mg, 5mg per soft chew. Crafted with care.
Kolab Project is as much a creative studio as it is a cannabis company. A refined collection of high quality cannabis products, and purposeful goods.