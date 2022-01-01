About this product
The Kolab Project battery & charger includes a 510 thread rechargeable lithium-ion battery and a USB charger. The Kolab battery is calibrated specifically for the Kolab Vape Cartridges. Kolab Project Vape Cartridges are sold separately. Kolab cartridges, battery and charger are also available in the “KOLAB PROJECT Vape Starter Packs”.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kolab Project
Kolab Project is as much a creative studio as it is a cannabis company. A refined collection of high quality cannabis products, and purposeful goods.