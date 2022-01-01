About this product
Released in partnership with Ontario-based craft growers Safari Flower Co., we bring you Sticky Monkey. This Indica from Seedstockers genetics comes from original Gorilla Glue #4 genetics and with potencies of up to 26% it's got a unique blend of diesel and earthy aromas with notes of Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene and the not often seen Fenchol. You'll believe it when you feel it.
Kolab Project
Kolab Project is as much a creative studio as it is a cannabis company. A refined collection of high quality cannabis products, and purposeful goods.