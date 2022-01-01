Released in partnership with Ontario-based craft growers Safari Flower Co., we bring you Sticky Monkey. This Indica from Seedstockers genetics comes from original Gorilla Glue #4 genetics and with potencies of up to 26% it's got a unique blend of diesel and earthy aromas with notes of Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene and the not often seen Fenchol. You'll believe it when you feel it.

