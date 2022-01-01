About this product
Kolab Project pre-rolls are made with high-quality THC-dominant Indica flower, with a dominant terpene of Myrcene. Our Indica Pre-Rolls contain a minimum of 15% THC and less than 2% CBD. Kolab Project pre-rolls are hand-finished on-site using premium whole flower, never shake, to give you the quality you would expect when rolling your own.
About this strain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Kolab Project
Kolab Project is as much a creative studio as it is a cannabis company. A refined collection of high quality cannabis products, and purposeful goods.