LABS Cannabis
CBD Isolate
About this product
0.5g isolate glass jar contained within an outer protective package
CBD isolate is a fine white crystalline powder with 99%+ pure CBD in a concentrated form
All-natural cannabinoid supplement made from cannabis extract refined through numerous steps
Contains only trace amounts of THC and is an appropriate product for new cannabis customers/patients and experienced users.
*Please note that CBD isolate product is not compatible with water-soluble recipes.
