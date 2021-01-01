Loading…
Logo for the brand LABS Cannabis

LABS Cannabis

CBD Isolate

About this product

0.5g isolate glass jar contained within an outer protective package

CBD isolate is a fine white crystalline powder with 99%+ pure CBD in a concentrated form

All-natural cannabinoid supplement made from cannabis extract refined through numerous steps

Contains only trace amounts of THC and is an appropriate product for new cannabis customers/patients and experienced users.

*Please note that CBD isolate product is not compatible with water-soluble recipes.
