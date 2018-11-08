LBS
Sunset Softgels 37.5mg 15-count
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
We used Sunset, a frosty, indica-dominant strain from LBS, to create these convenient cannabis softgels. Each Sunset Softgel is made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and pure cannabis extract. First time? We recommend starting off with just one softgel (2.5 mg of THC).
Sunset Softgels are available in:
2.5 mg of THC per Sunset Softgel
15 or 60 pills per container
10 mg of THC per Sunset Softgel
15 or 60 pills per container
REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.
Sunset Softgels are available in:
2.5 mg of THC per Sunset Softgel
15 or 60 pills per container
10 mg of THC per Sunset Softgel
15 or 60 pills per container
REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.
Sunset effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!