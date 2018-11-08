About this product

We used Sunset, a frosty, indica-dominant strain from LBS, to create these convenient cannabis softgels. Each Sunset Softgel is made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and pure cannabis extract. First time? We recommend starting off with just one softgel (2.5 mg of THC).



Sunset Softgels are available in:



2.5 mg of THC per Sunset Softgel

15 or 60 pills per container



10 mg of THC per Sunset Softgel

15 or 60 pills per container



REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.